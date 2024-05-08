The first trailer for new Netflix film A Part of You has revealed a look at Young Royals star Edvin Ryding and pop sensation Zara Larsson.

The coming-of-age film centres on Felicia Maxime (who also appeared in Young Royals alongside Ryding). She stars as Agnes – a young girl whose older sister Julia (Larsson) is dating Noel (Ryding), and is the “coolest person in school”.

The official synopsis of the Swedish film reads: “Agnes’ older sister Julia (Larsson) possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she’s the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she’s dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her.

“When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself,” the A Part of You synopsis continues.

“Suddenly, she’s on the verge of obtaining everything she’s ever desired, but at what cost?”

The trailer for A Part of You gives hints at what the tragedy that occurs actually is: Agnes is suddenly wearing Julia’s top when she returns to school, and her older sister’s friends say they are “sick of pretending nothing’s wrong.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Ryding’s Noel says: “That night, you don’t know what happened… Every day I wish up waking I’d done something,” to which Agnes replies “but you didn’t,” over frantic footage of a car swerving in the road.

A Part of You also stars Alva Bratt, Emil Hedayat, Ida Engvoll, Mustafa Al-Mashhadani, Olivia Essén and Nikki Hanseblad.

Queer drama Young Royals recently ended on Netflix after its third season. The final episode saw the storyline of the season – which was released in episodic instalments – brought to a head after the relationship between Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) and fellow Hillerska student Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudber) began to fall apart at the seams.

A Part of You will be released on Netflix on 31 May.