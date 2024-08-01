It’s part of drag lore that Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel once performed RuPaul’s hit “Supermodel” at a college gig, but forgot that the spoken-word introduction introduces ‘a little Black girl from the Brewster Projects’ – and now, finally, a clip of the notorious moment has been uncovered.

As the story goes, All Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel was performing at a college gig with fellow Drag Race legend Jujubee, and had chosen to perform “Supermodel” by the one and only RuPaul.

Recounting the tale, Jujubee said (on an episode of All Stars 9‘s Pit Stop), “We were both like, ‘Let’s pick a RuPaul song, and neither of us knew how the beginning was!”

Mattel replied: “I, gun to my head, thought it started, ‘You better werk!'” As it turns out, that gun would have gone off. The original version of “Supermodel” starts with a spoken word intro by LaWanda Page that goes something like this:

“Once upon a time, there was a little Black girl/ In the Brewster Projects of Detroit, Michigan/ At fifteen, she was spotted by an Ebony Fashion Fair talent scout/ And her modeling career took off.”

It’s fair to say that while Trixie Mattel is a supermodel within her own right, she is not and never has been: A) a “little Black girl”, B) from the Brewster Projects of Detroit, Michigan, and C) spotted by an Ebony Fashion Fair talent scout.

Though she’s on hiatus, Mattel is still providing us with content in her absence – or rather, X is still providing us with Mattel content.

A clip of the infamous moment, complete with walk-on monlogue, has surfaced on social media, indicating that Trixie Mattel really is the Supermodel of the World, but she’s certainly doesn’t share a backstory with RuPaul herself.

Originally posted to private TikTok account @camprock2thefinaljam, the video has recently been reshared on X with the caption: “Someone managed to find the video of Trixie Mattel walking out to start of Supermodel and it’s so f**king funny.”

Mattel is currently on a hiatus from drag for “several months” and is expected to return around September or October.

She previously opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease due to stress and burnout.

“It is not so fierce to work yourself to death. It is not so fierce to work yourself into an autoimmune disorder. It is not so fierce to like… do so much drag as Trixie, that at a certain point, I literally started to feel like a Trixie impersonator,” she said at the time.