The newly-crowned winner of All Stars 9, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, has already staked her claim for her next role in the Drag Race Ru-niverse.

After 12 weeks of fierce competition, All Stars 9 crowned the newest entry to the Drag Race Hall of Fame, season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMicheals – the Southern Belle from the ATL – with runner-up spots going to Roxxxy Andrews and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Matteo.

But as the dust settles around All Stars 9 (and before the fabled All Stars 10 really kicks into gear), Angeria has some ideas about how best to kick off her reign, and it involves the upcoming Global All Stars.

Set to kick off on 16 August, the spin-off is the first of its kind, with one queen from twelve different global franchises competing for the ultimate title – but what does that have to do with Angeria?

Well, Ms Ugaly B*tch herself has revealed that she wants to host official Drag Race review show, The Pit Stop, for Global All Stars.

Can I be a host on the PitStop now???? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/60sgQOfpQi — Angeria “Ugly Bitch” VanMicheals (@Angeriavm) July 28, 2024

Angeria would be well suited to host The Pit Stop – which has been fronted by Drag Race icons Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and more in the past – as she’s known for being a vocal fan of almost all international Drag Race franchises.

So well known, in fact, that several Drag Race alumni have jumped to support the idea of an Angeria-hosted-Pit Stop, including Drag Race UK‘s Just May, rumoured All Stars 10 queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine and even former host Bob the Drag Queen, who wrote, “I don’t work over there anymore, but I endorse you as the nominee.”

I don't work over there anymore, but I endorse you as the nominee. https://t.co/od6vMXLNyv — Woke Man In A Dress (@thatonequeen) July 28, 2024

You are the Queen amor ❤️ you can do anything mi vida — Cynthia Lee Fontaine 🍑 (@lee_fontaine) July 28, 2024

“PLEASE WE NEED THIS FOR GLOBAL ALL STARS,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “Listen World Of Wonder do a Pit Stop for Global All Stars and have [Angeria] host.”

“[Angeria] is absolutely the best choice for Global All Stars Pit Stop host,” a third added.

Global All Stars will be available on 16 August, on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.

