A video of Italy’s Alice Bellandi kissing her girlfriend to celebrate winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics has gone viral.

World Championships silver-medallist Bellandi added the Olympic title to her achievements, beating Israel’s Inbar Lanir in the 78kg division in Paris on Thursday (1 August).

Bellandi, was leading 1-0 when former world champion Lanir committed her third minor penalty, ending the contest, the Olympics website reported.

The new Olympic champion then raced off to find fellow judo star Jasmine Martin, who competes for South Africa. A video shows the pair jumping for joy and holding each other’s heads before kissing.

Alice Bellandi won the gold medal. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The moment has gone viral online with many people praising the pair for sharing their love openly.

One person wrote: “The most beautiful image of today. It was needed.”

Penso che la Meloni avesse altro da fare. In ogni caso l'hanno vista tutti. Dove sarebbe la provocazione? La polemica comunista-minkia ?

Others, however, commented on the idea of Italy’s far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, potentially watching on and seeing a display of LGBTQ+ love.

For a moment I did think Alice Bellandi was snogging Giorgia Meloni. That my friends, would've been one hell of a plot twist.

she won the gold medal beat isr*el went to find her gf in the stands and kissed her on live tv in front of italy’s homophobic prime minister we love you alice bellandi #OlympicGames

pic.twitter.com/IsSSRtKWoT — ⁵ (@gagu___555) August 1, 2024

According to one comment, Italian media referred to the passionate moment as a “hug”.

Btw yesterday while Angela Carini was throwing a transphobic fit, Alice Bellandi won the gold medal for judo & kissed her girlfriend to celebrate. The Italian journalist following the match called this a "hug". Telemeloni erasing queer ppl even when they caught in 4K

In April, Meloni called surrogacy “an inhuman practice” and supported a bill to make it “a universal crime”. She has long campaigned against it, especially for same-sex parents.