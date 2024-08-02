Tegan and Sara documentary about ‘sinister’ catfishing ordeal gets release date

Tegan and Sara’s documentary about a “sinister” long-running catfishing ordeal has been given a release date.

Queer pop duo Tegan and Sara’s documentary “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,” has been given the launch date of 18 October on US streaming service Hulu.

The documentary, which explores the dark side of fandom, will focus on the long-running catfishing scheme that has impacted fans of the twins for more than 15 years.

Its subject matter stems from when Tegan was hacked in 2011, with the culprit exposing her personal files and stealing her identity. The initial hack led the person to begin a catfishing scheme in a bid to defraud the band’s fans.

Tegan and Sara as children in Calgary, Canada.

The documentary feature has been described as “a thriller, a caper, a whodunnit and an intimate personal journey rolled into one,” which cuts to the heart of love and betrayal, fame and fandom, desire and delusion in the 21st century”.

A synopsis reads: “Tegan enlists documentary filmmaker and investigator Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs. Spears) to find the person stalking her and terrorising her fans and community for over 15 years.

“Interwoven with the investigation Tegan’s team originally conducted in 2011 they uncover new victims and potential suspects and reveal sinister and unforeseen twists. Told through Tegan’s own voice, the voices of deceived fans, a trove of visceral communications between fake Tegan and their victims and the visual history of the band’s behind-the-scenes archive…”

The documentary’s release follows the pair turning their memoir “High School” into an Amazon Freevee series from Clea DuVall.

Together Tegan and Sara have released 10 albums, with their most recent album, “Crybaby”, being released in 2022.