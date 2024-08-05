Lily Collins to make West End debut in new play ‘Barcelona’

Lily Collins is making her West End debut alongside Álvaro Morte – and this is how to get tickets.

The Emily in Paris star will appear in a production of new play, Barcelona at Duke of York’s Theatre for a limited run.

The shows 12-week run will premiere on 21 October, 2024 and finish up on 11 January in 2025.

Tickets for Barcelona starring Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte go on sale at 12pm BST on 5 August via ATG Tickets.

Penned by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, the show follows an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard, only for things to take a dangerous turn.

Collins said: “It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, Barcelona.

“Working with this team has truly been a gift and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene.”

Morte added: “The London theatre scene is a vibrant and exhilarating canvas for fresh, groundbreaking work. I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of this captivating new play, marking my West End debut. I’m looking forward to bringing Barcelona to life and sharing it with audiences.”

The show is described as “funny, sexy and surprising”, as the “seductive thriller will keep audiences guessing”.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets for Barcelona in London’s West End below.

How to get Barcelona tickets at Duke of York’s Theatre

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 5 August via ATG Tickets.

A limited presale is taking place for ATG+ members and you can find out more and sign up at atgtickets.com.

It’s also been confirmed that there will be a weekly lottery to secure tickets to Barcelona, with 200 tickets released every week, on Monday (from 14 October), at £25 (including front row seats).