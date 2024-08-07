Nina West addresses Drag Race Pit Stop hosting rumours

All Stars 9 queen Nina West has addressed rumours that she is the next host of RuPaul’s Drag Race recap show The Pit Stop.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Runiverse is big and wide, and there are spinoffs spilling out of RuPaul’s wigs quicker than Irene Dubois’ appearance on season 15.

Nine seasons of All Stars with a tenth allegedly on the way, four Vs. The World seasons and nearly 15 international spinoffs later – not including the upcoming Global All Stars – and it follows that we need some expert recapping to break it all down for us, right?

That’s where beloved companion show The Pit Stop comes in. Started for the flagship franchise’s season eight in 2016, each episode of The Pit Stop features an esteemed Drag Race guest to recap the latest Werk Room dramas, and has been hosted by fan favourite queens like Alaska Thunderf**k, Raja, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change.

As Global All Stars begins (and with season 17 of regular Drag Race presumably around round the corner), nets are being cast as to who will fill Trixie Mattel’s shoes while the All Stars 3 winner is on sabbatical for the Pit Stop, having hosted for season 16 and All Stars 9.

The most common name hitting the timelines of X and Reddit has quickly become season 11 and All Stars 9 competitor Nina West, with several people claiming that she’s already been selected for the job.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, though, Nina West has clarified that while she would “absolutely” be the next Pit Stop host, she hasn’t actually been asked (yet).

“I was not aware of this rumour until a couple days ago,” Nina reveals. “If I were asked to host the Pit Stop, I would absolutely do it. It is an iconic wing of the franchise.”

But, as she reiterates, the hosting rumours are unfounded – but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t give it a go.

“I have not been asked, in all truth. But if they came to me, I would say ‘Yes,’ because first of all, how much fun is it that you get to see the episode before everybody else?”

She then adds: “To give the commentary on the episodes, to have fun with it, to give it my own little Nina West of it all? I think it would be great. How fun would that be?”

Other potential Pit Stop hosts to fill the shoes of the greats aside from Nina West have included All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

The newly crowned queen took to X days after her win to stake her claim for the job, writing: “Can I be a host on the PitStop now????” alongside a snap of the Southern Belle with her sceptre.

Only time will tell who the new Pit Stop host will be…

Global All Stars will be available on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America, on 16 August.

