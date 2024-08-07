SEVENTEEN announce US dates on the ‘Right Here World Tour’

SEVENTEEN have confirmed details of the North American leg of the Right Here World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop group will take their tour to arenas across the US in October and November as part of the headline tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3pm local time on 15 August via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The US tour will begin with two nights at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on 22-23 October with shows planned for Belmont Park, San Antonio and Oakland.

They’ll then finish up the run with a show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 9 November.

You may like to watch

It comes after the group teased at a press conference that the tour would be “coming in October”.

They later revealed that the world tour would stop off in Korea, US, Japan and Asia in a social media post.

It’ll be in support of their recently released compilation album, 17 Is Right Here features four new songs, “Maestro”, “Lalali”, “Spell” and “Cheers to youth” alongside previously released tracks.

As well as the US tour dates, the group have also confirmed two shows in South Korea. They’ll take place at Goyang Stadium on 12-13 October.

You can find out everything you need to know about SEVENTEEN tickets for their Right Here World Tour below.

How do I get SEVENTEEN tickets for their US tour?

Tickets for their US shows will go on general sale at 3pm on 15 August via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Goyang dates will go on general sale from 8pm KST on 13 September via Interpark.

Is there a presale for SEVENTEEN tickets?

Yes, in the US a CARAT Membership Presale takes place from 3pm on 14 August. This is available to those who are signed up to the group’s club membership and you can find out more at Weverse.

While presale tickets for the South Korea shows will be available from 8pm KST on 11 September via Interpark.

Plus you can check your local listing below for more details.