RuPaul’s Drag Race double winner Jinkx Monsoon has shared the iconic story of how the Pope “screwed her” … over the audience size at one of her shows, that is.

As far as RuPaul’s Drag Race queen beefs go, there have been some pretty interesting combinations over the years; Trinity the Tuck Vs. Farrah Moan, Maddy Morphosis Vs. Bob the Drag Queen, Morphine Love Dion Vs. Trixie Mattel, Plane Jane Vs. Everyone… the list goes on.

An entry that we didn’t expect to join that list, though, is season five and All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon Vs. the Pope. Yes, the actual Pope. The one allegedly talking about all the “frociaginne” in the Vatican.

But, appearing as a guest star in the first episode of season 15 winner Sasha Colby’s mini docu-series HOME STRETCH, Monsoon has recounted the tale of the Pope slashing her audience numbers in half.

After Sasha Colby told Jinkx Monsoon that an event related to the American presidential election (back when the Democratic nominee was still Joe Biden) was taking place “all around” the theatre in which she was due to perform, and causing difficulties for fans to get there, the Drag Race double champion recounted a similar story – with the Pope.

“Do you know this happened to me?” Monsoon said. “My first like, big concert in New York, the Pope was in town. And like, driving down the street so slowly in his Pope-mobile or something.

“But like, we had sold better than it looked like we sold, because only half of the ticket holders could make it! And a lot of people just gave up. Because of the Pope.”

Continuing, Monsoon joked: “And that’s another time religion screwed me over!”

Pope Francis has used the f-slur multiple times over the past few months. (Getty/Canva)

Pope Francis – i.e. the bishop of Rome and the visible head of the worldwide Catholic Church – has not exactly been in the good books with the LGBTQ+ community as of late (outside his “sabotage” of a Jinkx Monsoon concert).

During a meeting in June, the Pontiff voiced his objection to the idea of whether out gay men who remain celibate should be admitted to Catholic seminaries. He was reported to say there was already too much “frociaggine” in seminaries, according to Italian tabloid Dagospia.

The term “frociaggine”, which Pope Francis reportedly used to refer to gay men, is a homophobic slur in Italian and roughly translates to the derogatory term, “f****t”.