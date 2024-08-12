Outspoken actor Russell Brand has been replaced in the Despicable Me franchise, amid a controversy that has seen him face allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

The comedian voiced Dr Nefario in three Despicable Me films between 2010 and 2022.

However, in Despicable Me 4, the character is voiced by comedian and presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who provided the voice of Nick in last year’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Despicable Me 4, released on 12 July, has grossed more than $800 million (£630 million) worldwide, and more than £28 million ($36 million) in the UK alone.

An inside source told The Sun: “It’s a shock Russell [Brand] is no longer involved in the films because he’s been a fixture since the first. Plus, there was little fanfare when Romesh took on the role, neither from Universal nor the comedian himself. It feels like film bosses just wanted to make a quick change without anybody really noticing.”

Brand’s removal comes after he was accused of sexual offences by four women last September, including claims of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

You may like to watch

One of Brand’s accusers claimed that she was 16 and still at school when she began a – not always consensual – relationship with the star. He has denied all the allegations but was forced to cancel various stand-up gigs and was dropped by his agent in the aftermath.

He has not featured in any other film or TV programme either as an actor, comedian or presenter since the allegations were first reported by The Times and Channel 4. YouTube also pulled ads from his channel.

The Metropolitan Police reportedly interviewed him in November but he has not been arrested or charged.

Brand has told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “This is very, very painful, and very, very hurtful. Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced, and what I have seen is the significance of family and the importance of beliefs that are transcendent of this.”