Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger has apologised after recent backlash over her comment underneath a controversial post on Instagram.

On November 5, comedian Russell Brand posted a photo holding a ‘MAGA-style’ hat which is usually worn by Trump supporters but the text reads “Make Jesus First Again” instead, apparently to celebrate Donald Trump’s electoral victory.

In a now-deleted comment, Scherzinger responded to the post with: “Where can I get this hat?!”

Many fans were disappointed by the interaction, accusing her of being a Trump supporter and criticising her for engaging with and following Brand in the first place.

Scherzinger has now responded with an apology, writing on her Instagram story: “I deeply apologise for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realising that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologise to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion.”

She also addressed the notion that she was a Trump supporter herself, claiming that the “presumptions drawn don’t reflect who she is, what she stands for, or who she voted for”.

“Many of the marginalised communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that,” Scherzinger continued.

She added that she always goes back to her “faith” during “times of adversity and uncertainty”.

“For me, Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and – above all – unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now.”

Scherzinger also urged for people to “come together with compassions and love one another more than ever”.

Unfortunately for Scherzinger, the backlash has not abated following her apology. A screenshot of her allegedly liking a pro-Trump Instagram post shared originally by Robert F Kennedy Jr, in which he wrote that Brand and Tucker Carlson will “restore free speech, end the forever wars, and protect children’s health once we get Donald Trump back in the White House”, has been circulating on X.