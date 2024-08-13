Drag Race Global All Stars queen now ‘posting pole’ on OnlyFans

Global All Stars queen Tessa Testicle has revealed she is now “posting pole” – or full-frontal images – on her OnlyFans page… just days before the start of the latest Drag Race spin-off.

While she’s best-known for competing in Drag Race Germany‘s inaugural season last year, Tessa is making a name for herself on two other fronts: competing in the upcoming Global All Stars alongside Drag Race legends such as Alyssa Edwards, and getting her kit off on the adult platform.

That’s right, Tessa is the proud owner of a page on the site, which is commonly used to share explicit images (along with legions of Olympians), for a monthly fee. The explicit nature of the queen’s page had extended to some tasteful nudes, as well as the occasional bum shot, but never a full frontal – until now.

“Taken me a little while to get over myself but I finally posted pole…head on over to my [OnlyFans] to see for yourself,” Tessa – or rather, her out-of-drag alter-ego Lorenzo Cicero – wrote on X/Twitter on Monday (12 August).

The post was accompanied by a vaguely censored image of Tessa and her testicles, and contains the link to the OnlyFans page of the queen.

While Tessa is not new to the platform, having joined in July, her “pole” is. The fan-favourite’s subscription fee currently sits at $14.99 (approximately £12) per month.

You may like to watch

Her bio reads: “Your favourite trade of the season’s favourite trade of the season,” and indicates that there will indeed be nudity.

Did you miss me ? pic.twitter.com/BbF0zepQWx — Tessa Testicle (@TessaTesticle) August 5, 2024

Joining Tessa in the newest spin-off are: Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK), Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under) Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge). Surely one of the most instantly legendary casts in Drag Race history.

The spin-off is separate from the various vs. The World seasons, and is the first of its kind, featuring just one queen from each global franchise.

And though we don’t know yet if she wins the crown, Tessa and her OnlyFans are already winners in our eyes.

Global All Stars will premiere on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, on Friday (16 August).

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.