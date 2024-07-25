As the Paris 2024 Olympics draws near, here are the Olympic and Team GB divers with OnlyFans pages, including Tom Daley’s new synchro partner.

The Olympic Games are a time for countries to come together, to revel in the best athletes the world has to offer, and to shamelessly thirst over the really hot, oiled-up Olympic flag-bearer from Tonga, and Tom Daley testing out the ‘anti-sex’ beds in the Olympic Village.

Daley is returning for his fifth Olympic Games after making his debut sixteen years earlier in Beijing, 2008. Alongside him will be synchro partner Noah Williams, with Rio de Janeiro gold medalist Jack Laugher, Kyle Kothari, Jordan Houlden and Anthony Harding making up Team GB’s men’s diving contingent.

But, there’s plenty of opportunity to appreciate Williams and Laugher when they’re not poolside, because both of the Team GB Olympic divers have OnlyFans pages.

Notably missing from the Paris Olympics are two of Daley’s former diving partners Matty Lee and Daniel Goodfellow, as well as Matthew Dixon, all of whom also have OnlyFans pages.

But as the boys get ready to smuggle some budgies, here are all the Team GB divers – past and present – who have an OnlyFans account. And before you start frothing at the mouth, though the subscription-based social media platform is renowned for its explicit adult content, it also allows creators to share more clothed content with followers, as the Team GB boys do.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher was the first Team GB diver to join OnlyFans back in 2021

The spate of British diving stars joining OnlyFans may have something to do with the success of their teammate Jack Laugher, who is competing at the Paris Olympics this year.

The 28-year-old, who won gold in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event at Rio 2016 with Chris Mears, joined OnlyFans in the autumn of 2021, quickly amassing hundreds of likes on content that includes selfies of the sports star in his underwear and Speedos, as well as workout clips.

With access priced at $10 (£8) per month, in his OnlyFans bio Laugher claims to “love posting SFW [safe for work] content in speedos, briefs, boxers and more!”

Tom Daley’s Team GB synchro partner Noah Williams has also dived into OnlyFans

Noah Williams, who won a silver in the men’s 10m platform at the 2022 European Championships, was the first Team GB diver to follow in Laugher’s footsteps and join OnlyFans – and this year he’s sure to make a splash as Daley’s new synchro partner after competing for the first time together in March and winning gold.

Like his old diving partner Matthew Dixon, Williams states in his bio that he is “just here to have some fun” and that he will not be sharing “d**k pics”, with a subscription costing $10 (£8) per month.

Here’s what we know about Olympic champion Matty Lee’s OnlyFans

Olympic champion Matty Lee, who memorably took home gold in the men’s 10m synchro event alongside diving partner Tom Daley in 2021, is not competing this year – but his OnlyFans is still going strong.

In a caption that was accompanied by an emoji of a winking face with its tongue out, the Tokyo 2020 star wrote: “I have not been hacked, I have not been scammed, see for yourself.”

Lee, who followed Olympic glory with a fifth-place finish on the 21st series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2021, is currently charging subscribers $20 (£15.98) per months for access to his OnlyFans content, which the sports star says will be non-explicit.

The diver’s OnlyFans bios teases that the page will be a place “where you wanna see more of me”, but clarifies: “Remember I’m a Team GB diver not a [porn star]. So everything will be SFW [safe for work] and a place where I can interact with you all.”

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow also has an OnlyFans

Daniel Goodfellow, who won bronze in the men’s 10m at Rio 2016 alongside Tom Daley, is charging less than half the price of Lee for his own “fun and exclusive” content, at $9.99 (£7.98) per month, though he’s also not on Team GB this year.

“Get to know me on a more personal level and the chance to see and interact with posts that won’t be seen anywhere else,” Goodfellow’s OnlyFans bio states.

An early post shared to the page also promises that “collabs with other divers will be coming soon”, while another promises that “there will be great things to come.”

Matthew Dixon is also part of the Team GB divers’ OnlyFans arms race

Diver and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Matthew Dixon is also making a splash on OnlyFans.

The 23-year-old is following in the footsteps of his diving partner Noah Williams with a profile on the platform, where subscribers will be charged $10 (£8) for access.

Dixon’s OnlyFans bio states that the sports star is “Here For Some FUN” but specifics that there will be “no d**k pics” on the page.

Promoting his newly-launched OnlyFans in an Instagram story, Dixon wrote: “It’s that time! Can’t wait to have some fun and for some of you to get to know me outside of the diving pool.”

Other celebs on OnlyFans include out and proud former Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham

Former Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham has also joined OnlyFans. (Getty/Twitter)

It’s not just British divers who are making a side-line on OnlyFans: Earlier this year, Australia’s Matthew Mitcham announced the launch of a racy OnlyFans page, promising to show a side to him that is “not acceptable for other social platforms”.

The retired athlete, who came out publicly as gay shortly before winning gold in the men’s 10m platform at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, confirmed he will not be “performing sexual acts” on the platform.

However, plenty of other stars have embraced the adult side of OnlyFans in recent years.

Former Disney star Dan Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place, began sharing sexually-explicit content on the platform in 2022, stating that he “tripped and fell” into adult entertainment after falling victim to nude leaks.

“Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my – you know what I mean – I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself,’” the actor said, adding that the move had “changed [his] life for the better.”

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is another recognisable face who’s been active on OnlyFans, with the sexually fluid actor stating that the subscription service had provided a “really good platform to be really open about my sexuality.”