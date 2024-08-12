Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World star Miss Fiercalicious has theorised that the runways from the spin-off’s most recent episode may have been cut to “justify” the win going to Kennedy Davenport.

Four episodes into the second season of the Canadian spinoff-of-a-spinoff, and the drama in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World has reached a fever pitch, thanks to season three finalist Miss Fiercalicious.

The sabotage-suffering icon placed in the bottom two after the episode’s ‘Roast Battles’, which saw the six remaining queens paired up and tasked with dragging the hell out of each other for our amusement.

The win for the challenge went to flagship franchise stalwart, season seven and All Stars 3‘s Kennedy Davenport – but the runway portion for the episode was noticeably absent.

Enter: Miss Fiercalicious, to theorise that the two facts are connected, and that the runway was left on the cutting room floor to justify giving Kennedy her second win, as the latter was wearing one of the more simple lewks that week.

“I kind of feel they took out the runways [and] the judges critiquing us on our runways to justify Kennedy’s win,” Fiercalicious wrote.

I kind of feel they took out the runways + the judges critiquing us on our runways to justify Kennedy’s win 🤔 Don’t get me wrong Kennedy KILLED the challenge and had us all in stitches. But Cheryl lost the improv challenge cause of her runway yet Kennedy wins in a bodysuit? 🤔 — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) August 11, 2024

“Don’t get me wrong Kennedy KILLED the challenge and had us all in stitches. But Cheryl lost the improve challenge [in episode two] because of her runway yet Kennedy wins in a bodysuit?”

The Toronto-born icon was quick to add that Kennedy had “the best set” but that if the Razzle Dazzle-themed runways been taken into account, her Canadian sister Lemon would have taken the win.

The queens all performed their roast sets in their runway looks, but the episode did not feature a traditional ‘runway segment’, as most Drag Race episodes do – something that Fiercalicious slammed after the episode aired.

I’m like actually not over this. This is the first time where I agree everyone did really well in the challenge, and the bullshit moment was us not getting to showcase our subways — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) August 10, 2024

“I’m honestly so furious over this episode, and it’s because our runways were not shown properly,” she wrote, referring to the decision as “bullsh*t”.

“How dare you not air our runways tonight. Some of us spent a lot of money on our runways and they deserved to be showcased,” she also said, adding that the cast were allegedly “assured” that they would be.

Category is: Razzle Dazzle



🪄✨ My concept for the runway was a magician that had been sawed in half. The inside of the black cape creates optical illusion with the saw blades going through the body, with red crystals dripping from the blades symbolizing 🩸 pic.twitter.com/PG51o3tTIP — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) August 11, 2024

Fiercalicious sent fourth-time returnee Eureka packing at the episode’s dénouement, leaving a top five featuring Drag Race UK‘s Cheryl, Canada’s Drag Race‘s Lemon and RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Alexis Mateo, as well as Kennedy.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.

