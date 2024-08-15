The Notebook’s Gena Rowlands dies aged 94

Gena Rowlands, who is famed for playing the older version of Allie in The Notebook, has died aged 94.

TMZ confirmed the sad news on 14 August. Her death comes just weeks after Rowland’s family confirmed she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The beloved star’s filmography spanned almost seven decades, garnering two Oscar nominations and one honorary Academy Award.

Rowlands was famed for portraying strong characters in many films after launching her career on stage and television in the 1950s. Rowlands’ most well-known films include 1974’s A Woman Under the Influence and 1980’s Gloria, both of which were directed by her first husband, director, actor and writer John Cassavetes.

Later in her career, the acclaimed actress played the older version of the character famously played by Rachel McAdams (for which Britney Spears was also revealed to audition) in the iconic 2004 romance comedy. Rowland’s character also had dementia, just as Rowland’s mother did.

The actress garnered a new generation of fans with her role in The Notebook. (New Line Cinema)

Her son, Nick Cassavetes, who directed the Nicholas Sparks movie adaptation, told Entertainment Weekly at the time of making her diagnosis public: “I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she’s had Alzheimer’s.

“She’s in full dementia. And it’s so crazy – we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us.”

Rowlands previously spoke about the “tough” decision to take on the role of Allie, given her experience navigating her mother’s Alzheimer’s.

“This last one — The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks — was particularly hard because I play a character who has Alzheimer’s,” she told O magazine in 2004.

“I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn’t directed the film, I don’t think I would have gone for it — it’s just too hard. It was a tough but wonderful movie.”

