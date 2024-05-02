Get your miniskirts and layered tops at the ready, because Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams are “interested” in making a Mean Girls movie sequel, and we just know it would be so fetch.

The Notebook star was noticeably absent from the 2024 musical remake of Mean Girls – which featured queer icon Reneé Rapp playing Regina George – whilst Lohan had a cameo role in the movie The Tony nominee also did not appear in the Mean Girls reunion Walmart ads last year, either.

However, People Magazine reported that both McAdams and Lohan – who played Regina George and Cady Heron in the 2004 films, respectively – would be open to working on a follow-up Mean Girls movie.

The source said Lohan “wants to do another [Mean Girls movie] and has a good relationship with her former cast members”, including fellow Plastics members Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners). “They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and audiences who loved the original.”

Meanwhile, McAdams – who recently appeared in the taboo-smashing film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – “would likely do a Mean Girls sequel if everything presented to her made sense,” according to the outlet’s source.

“She is super busy,” the source added, with McAdams currently performing in the Broadway one-woman play Mary Jane, “but [she] likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality”.

You may like to watch

Lohan and McAdams did not immediately respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Social media users reacted to the potential reunion online, and fans are absolutely gagged. “Oh we want it,” said one person, while another said “OH MOTHER’S GONNA GAG US IF IT COMES”.

“They should come together and cook something sumptuous for us,” echoed another. A fourth added: “Okay then quit chatting and get it DONE.”

In 2022, Lohan and Seyfried also addressed a potential sequel to the iconic original film with the Mamma Mia! Star dreaming of appearing in the Broadway musical version.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” she said to Interview Magazine.