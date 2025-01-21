Pauline Quirke is to step back from professional engagements after being diagnosed with dementia, the Birds of a Feather star’s husband has confirmed.

Quirke, who is founder of The Pauline Quirke Academy , which is committed to providing equal opportunities for all students, regardless of sexual orientation, has retired from acting following a dementia diagnosis in 2021.

Quirke’s husband, Steve Sheen, said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.”

Actress Pauline Quirke in character as Sharon Theodopolopodous in sitcom Birds Of A Feather, circa 1992. (Mark Lawrence/TV Times via Getty Images)

He added: “Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).”

Sheen went on to praise his wife’s “talent, dedication and vision,” adding that her academy has “touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the arts and enhanced their self-confidence”.

He requested privacy while his wife spends time with her family.

Quirke is best-known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, which ran from 1989 to 1998 on BBC and then from 2014 to 2020 on ITV.

The 65-year-old won a British Comedy Award in 1990 for her role as Sharon and in 1997 she was nominated for a Bafta award for playing convicted murderer Olive Martin in BBC’s The Sculptress.

Adding to her on-screen appearances, she has also starred in ITV’s Broadchurch and Emmerdale, in which she played Hazel Rhodes for two years from 2010.

Actress Pauline Quirke (L) photographed at the BAFTA Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 29, 1997. (Denzil McNeelance/TV Times via Getty Images)

In 2022, she was made an MBE for services to the entertainment industry, young people and charities.

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of conditions, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common, that cause a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills. It is caused by brain disease and progressively worsens over time, ultimately leading to those diagnosed requiring assistance with daily activities.

A study published in the medical journal Neurology last year found that LGBTQ+ people could have a higher risk of developing dementia and experiencing depression later in life, possibly brought on by “minority stress” and discrimination.

This is not the first time research has shown that “minority stress” – the chronic condition that comes with being part of a group that faces discrimination – can affect health outcomes. Studies have found that, when combined with issues such as discrimination in healthcare or lack of access to healthcare, it can increase the risk of cancer.

