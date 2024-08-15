A new report published in Healthnews compares the cost of gender-affirming care across the world.

According to the findings, the US ranks as the most expensive option, with average costs 68 per cent higher than those in Turkey – the least expensive option.

The analysis compares the costs associated with gender-affirming surgery, and the data was compiled from an average of 30 sources per country.

Findings show that the US is the least affordable country with an average cost of $23,094 (close to £18,000). In addition, prospective patients face limited insurance coverage and inadequate legal protections.

Gender-affirming care is far more expensive in the US and UK than countries such as Turkey and Belgium. (Getty)

By comparison, the average cost in Turkey is $7,297 (slightly less than £5,700).

Next cheapest is Brazil, with an average cost of $9,683 (£7,500) then Argentina, where the bill comes to $10,089 (£7,800).

Within the European Union, Belgium – known for its progressive approach to trans rights – is found to be the cheapest, with an average cost of $12,118 (£9,400). In the UK, patients would have to find more than £16,000 ($20,806).

Studies have shown how gender-affirming care improves the mental health of transgender teenagers. In January, a medical article compared preventing youngsters accessing such care to neglect and abuse.

