RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio has thrown shade at fellow champion Nymphia Wind after a video showing the latter on her phone during a meet-and-greet went viral.

In just a few months since beating drag titans such as Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane to lift the season 16 crown, Nymphia has gagged fans at the Paris Olympics, performed for the then president of Taiwan and even had her first “scandal” go viral. They grow up so fast!

The offending video hit the internet on Thursday (15 August), posted by a fan who met Nymphia alongside the likes of Drag Race Italia winner Lina Galore.

The fan, whose caption translates to ‘My most humbling moment at a meet [and greet]’, is seen walking up to Nymphia, who is on her phone. She briefly looks up to greet the fan, before looking back at the screen.

Enter season six winner Bianca Del Rio to tell Ms. Nymphia Wind exactly what’s up.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, a fan asked Bianca when she would collaborate with Nymphia on a project, to which the drag clown had a typically bold answer.

“[I will collaborate with Nymphia] when she gets off the phone!” she said. “I actually do my meet-and-greets. Girl, nothing’s that f**king important. These children.”

Nymphia Wind has addressed the situation and refused to apologise, maintaining that she “raised her head and gave two kisses and looked them in the eye” for every fan she met.

“I understand it is very rude but that was not the whole meet & greet, and I know I was not actively rude to anyone,” she wrote as part of the apology.

“Also just for context there is a lot of wait time in group M&G especially, I simply took the opportunity to respond to some work messages,” she added in a separate post.

Despite Bianca’s advice, Nymphia has turned the moment into a meme – along with other Drag Race sisters, including Brooke Lynn Hytes and Plane Jane.

It’s fair to say that fans aren’t taking the “scandal” too seriously, with many even saying it has increased Nymphia’s status.

“Nymphia finally having a controversial moment after winning…oh, Miss Wind the deserving winner that you are,” one wrote.

Another said: “Nymphia Wind is such an unproblematic and talented angel that people are trying to cancel her over a cellphone. Oh slaymphia, they will never make me hate you.”

