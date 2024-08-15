The current mpox outbreak in Africa has been declared a world health emergency.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, was first declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2022 after cases suddenly increased in Europe and the Americas.

Now, following the death of at least 450 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and with the virus continuing to spread across central and east Africa, the organisation has done so again.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the potential for the virus to spread beyond Africa as “very worrying”.

He said: “A co-ordinated international response is essential to stop this outbreak and save lives.”

‘It is time to act decisively to prevent history repeating itself’

WHO’s regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “Significant efforts are already underway in close collaboration with communities and governments, with our country teams working on the frontlines to help reinforce measures to curb Mpox.

“With the growing spread of the virus, we’re scaling up further, through co-ordinated international action to support countries bring the outbreaks to an end.”

Nigerian Mpox expert, professor Dimie Ogoina, said: “The current upsurge in parts of Africa, along with the spread of a new sexually transmissible strain of the monkeypox virus, is an emergency – not only for Africa but for the entire globe.

“It is time to act decisively to prevent history repeating itself.”

Mpox patients are seen with a rash similar to that of smallpox. (CDC/Brian WJ/ Image Point FR/BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Mpox is part of the smallpox family of viruses. Symptoms can include a rash, high temperature, swollen glands and chills. The virus is spread though close contact with infected skin and or breathing close to an infected person.

WHO previously urged gay and bisexual men – one of the groups disproportionately affected by the 2022 outbreak – to remain vigilant and get vaccinated.

There are two main types of Mpox: Clade 1 and the relatively mild Clade 2.

The variant spreading at the moment is the more dangerous Clade 1. Up to 10 per cent of those infected with the variant have died in previous outbreaks, according to the BBC.

The African Union health agency has already declared a public health emergency, saying Mpox is “a menace that knows no boundaries”.

In 2022, the Clade 2 strain spread to almost 100 countries, causing 87,000 cases and 140 deaths.

