Fans of global phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race may have just got a glimpse at season 17 of the flagship franchise – and they’re gagged.

Come on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17! Let’s get sneak peek-ening!

Though we’re sure Laganja Estranja is rolling in her dressing room at that butchering of her iconic catchphrase, we simply can’t contain our excitement – because we’ve just received a sideways first look at the next instalment of the flagship, RuPaul-fronted franchise.

The sneak peek was glimpsed from various clips posted to the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram account, featuring interviews with Michelle Visage, along with Drag Race executive producers Mandy Salangsang, Tom Campbell,

What’s more exciting though, is that the videos, taken from a press day for RuPaul’s Drag Race, seem to have been filmed on the brand new main stage for season 17.

Fans have also noted that the stage seems to be the same one used for the lipsync smackdown episode of season 16.

The excitement has spilled over onto X, with many fans also assuming that this is the interview set is the brand new main stage from season 17.

“Ru saw the way overseas set while filming Global All Stars and had to upgrade back home,” one fan joked.

Another added: “I remember after All Stars 7 the new stage (we have for current seasons) was shown during a interview with the producers so I’m pretty sure this is the new stage.”

While unconfirmed by Drag Race production company World of Wonder, the news was confirmed by journalist Gregory Ellwood, who posted about a “set visit” for the show.

“Is that the new main stage runway for [RuPaul’s Drag Race] season 17 and All Stars 10? It might just be!” he wrote alongside several snaps from the set of the Emmy-winning show.

Drag Race was recently renewed for its 17th flagship season and the tenth iteration of All Stars – so that main stage is sure to be put to good use.

Big news. I'm this weeks guest judge on @rupaulsdragrace. What an honor. What a thrill. Wait, it was just a set visit? Oh, well still an honor. Still a thrill.



Oh, and is that the new main stage runway for season 17 and all stars 10? It might just be! pic.twitter.com/ARSFzHT8Dm — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) August 19, 2024

Before then, though, Global All Stars is well underway with 12 of the fiercest glamazons from around the world – including Alyssa Edwards and Kitty Scott-Claus – battling for the latest crown, and RuPaul’s attention.

Global All Stars is available on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

