Episodes one and two of international RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff Global All Stars have dropped; here’s how to watch the premiere for free.

The time has finally come, and the global glamazons are in the ring once more, battling for a spot in the International Pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame for the first ever Global All Stars.

With one diva each from 12 different international editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the stage is set for battle, with a surprise double release today (16 August) meaning that both parts of the split premiere have already hit Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus.

In a special treat for fans, though the first episode is available to watch for free and in full on the WOWPresents YouTube channel – and below.

As promised by the ten minute preview released earlier this week, the first episode of Global All Stars contains six of the twelve contestants performing in a talent show.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead…

Drag Race Down Under‘s Kween Kong gave us a fierce dance routine (and chucks a dancer over her head), Drag Race Brazil’s Miranda Lebrão performed a daring trapeze routine and Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus lived her pop star fantasy.

Then, Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique) performed a burlesque number with a twist, Drag Race France‘s Soa de Muse sang a ballad and, of course, Alyssa Edwards taught us all how to tongue pop.

The top two were named as Alyssa and Kween – and after a lipsync, they’re both winners baby!

In episode two, Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany) and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge) will perform.

Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

