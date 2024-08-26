Lemon claps back at Silky Nutmeg Ganache after Canada’s Drag Race criticism

Lemon, the latest entrant inaugurated into the Drag Race hall of fame, has urged Silky Nutmeg Ganache not to be bitter about it.

On Friday (23 August), Lemon became the first pork-chop queen – one who has previously been eliminated in last place – to come back and lift the crown.

She took season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World by storm, winning two challenges and never placing below “safe”, before beating off competition from Alexis Mateo, Kennedy Davenport and Drag Race UK’s Cheryl in a lip-sync for the title.

The final two, Lemon and Alexi, had to perform Celine Dion’s 1992 track “Love Can Move Mountains”, with the former ultimately “fulfilling her zestiny”.

Drag Race viewers had been predicting a Lemon victory since early on in the six-week competition.

Not everyone is totally happy with Lemon's victory.

Her win seemed so set in stone that even her season sister Miss Fiercalicious wrote “Congrats Lemon” as her lipstick message after being eliminated in week five.

Someone who seemingly bought into the theory that Lemon’s win was secured from the competition’s outset was Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World season one finalist Silky Nutmeg, who coyly accused the show’s production team of giving Lemon a favourable edit.

“If you don’t want someone to win, you just don’t show them in a lip-sync. Reminds me of ‘Bootylicious’,” she wrote on X/Twitter, suggesting that Alexis’ performance had been minimised.

The “Bootylicious” reference is a nod to her own finale lip-sync against Brooke Lynn Hytes in Drag Race season 11, which Silky lost.

But Lemon, who has had to bat away ample amounts of similar criticism from the Drag Race fandom, wasn’t going to let a sister drag her down.

“Always been a fan of yours, really sad to see someone who’s gotten such hatred from this fandom act just like them,” Lemon said, urging Silky not to be a sourpuss. “Take care and much success to you.”

Silky was keen to make it known that she didn’t feel she was attacking Lemon’s win, replying: “Being a fan, and production editing her out, are two different things. Congratulations though.”

But, after a viewer wrote, “Lemon was just better”, Silky replied: “Said no one.”

As ever, the Drag Race fandom is divided over which queen is in the right, with some praising Lemon’s “very demure, very mindful” response, and others arguing Silky didn’t target her personally.

“Where in her tweet was she hating on you? She’s simply stating how production edits lip syncs,” one fan wrote to Lemon. “She never said you didn’t deserve the win.”

Another said: “Lemon, I love you but she is criticising the production and the cuts of the programme, she is not telling you that you don’t deserve it. You are smart and clever enough to understand.”

A third sided with team yellow, writing: “Don’t let anyone dim your light, Lemon. You deserve this win and Silky is just bitter.”

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

