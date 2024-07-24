Canada Vs. The World star Lemon has slammed body shamers after comments about the Drag Race icon’s appearance following the season’s premiere episode.

That’s right zesties, Lemon is back for round three. After the straight up, motherf**king rapstress made the top five of the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race in 2019, she returned for UK Vs. The World in 2022 – before once again reentering the Werk Room with the assembled glamazons of Canada. Vs. The World, season two.

Lemon slayed the premiere episode of Canada Vs. The World, breaking her curse of placing low on a first episode, and winning the challenge – but unfortunately several bitter fans have attempted to ruin the moment by commenting on the Toronto-based performer’s weight.

Taking to X to address the matter, Lemon wrote: “The comments about me getting fat are so yawn core.

“I spoke on season one about my battles with disordered eating and body image and now I am physically healthy and mentally happy!! taking care of yourself doesn’t always look the same and for me it looks a little thicc,” she added.

Lemon followed up by adding: “I’ve learned to not let it bother me anymore and I really see it as a reflection of YOUR mental state and not mine!

You may like to watch

“I’m just letting y’all know i’m not going to be putting myself in danger anymore to appeal to someone else’s idea of what my body should be.”

i’ve learned to not let it bother me anymore and i really see it as a reflection of YOUR mental state and not mine! i’m just letting y’all know i’m not going to be putting myself in danger anymore to appeal to someone else’s idea of what my body should be 😌 — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) July 23, 2024

The Canada Vs. The World frontrunner followed up in a separate post, writing: “Anyways just wanted to address that instead of responding to any of those comments. I love you zesties.”

Lemon teamed up with RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Kennedy Davenport and Drag Race UK‘s Cheryl for the premiere’s girl group challenge.

Le Fil (Drag Race UK), Miss Fiercalicious and Tynomi Banks (Canada’s Drag Race) placed safe, leaving Alexis Mateo and Eureka! (RuPaul’s Drag Race) to land in the bottom with La Kahena (Drag Race France).

anyways just wanted to address that instead of responding to any of those comments 😌🫶🏻 i love you zesties and i’m so excited for episode two this friday!!!! — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) July 23, 2024

Lemon chose to save Alexis Mateo with the season’s Golden Beaver mechanic, and Eureka! and La Kahena to lipsync, and following some good old Untucked drama, the French queen became the first double Porkchop (first eliminated) in Drag Race herstory.

Season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World airs on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.