Who should win Canada’s Drag Race vs the World season two?

Who should win season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World? We break down the queens’ challenge wins, track records, social numbers and arcs.

The finale of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World‘s second season is set to air this Friday (23 August), and the top four is comprised of a quartet of drag titans.

Flagship franchise stars Kennedy Davenport and Alexis Mateo make up the American contingent of the finale smackdown, while Cheryl is batting for Drag Race UK, and Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon is doing it for the season’s host nation.

The final will be comprised of a reunion – cue Miss Fiercalicious Vs. Everyone for the drama – and a lipsync smackdown, resulting in one last battle for the crown. And after a season of golden beavers, there’s one clear frontrunner – but it’s still anyone’s game.

So who should win? Here’s a breakdown of each queen’s win count, track record, social media numbers and storyline from season two of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World.

Give it up for our TOP 4! Don't miss the season finale of #CanadasDragRace 🇨🇦 vs the 🌎 this Friday at 9E! 👑



Where to watch:

🇨🇦: @cravecanada

🇬🇧: @bbcthree

🌎: @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/g6UVXH5TRs — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) August 22, 2024

Alexis Mateo (US)

Alexis Mateo (World of Wonder/ Crave)

Bam! Alexis Mateo is on her fourth time in a Drag Race arena, so could it be her first crown after placing third on season three, fifth/sixth on All Stars 1 and fourth on All Stars 5?

Alexis won one challenge during Canada Vs. The World; the ball. She chose to save US teammate with the season’s Golden Beaver mechanic – but was also saved from lipsyncing twice herself. The Puerto Rican diva then did actually lipsync in the season’s fifth episode, sending Miss Fiercalicious hope, meaning that she was in the bottom the most out of the top four.

Numbers-wise, Alexis actually has the second most support on X according to her official #TEAMALEXIS post, and 415K followers on Instagram.

As for storyline, it’s been another cracker for Miss Vanjie’s mother; she’s been consistently funny and hasn’t let falling into the bottom three affect her. She also let Eureka have it in episode one, so bonus points for good television.

BAM! Do you want @AlexisMateo79 to take home the 👑?



Use #TEAMALEXIS to show your support! #CanadasDragRace 🇨🇦 vs the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/I0IGplAxhk — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) August 17, 2024

Cheryl (UK)

Cheryl – just Cheryl – is a Vs. The World veteran by now, having appeared on the first season of the UK-based spinoff and placing eighth (after coming in fourth in Drag Race UK‘s first outing).

It’s at this point that we have to say: Justice for Cheryl. Three seasons later, and she still hasn’t managed to snatch a win, despite absolutely killing Canada Vs. The World. She came damn close to hearing “You’re a winner baby” by placing high in every episode apart from the Ball, where she sent Tynomi Banks packing.

Cheryl’s got the lowest amount of support on her #TEAMCHERYL post (still 3.1k, mind you), but does boast 307k Insta girlies.

Cheryl’s storyline has been about her newfound confidence this season, and yes, she’s a f*cking star. Props to her for also not letting the lack of wins get her down. Could Cheryl’s first win be the big one? Now that would be camp.

Cheryl (World of Wonder/ Crave)

"Mediocre" to Top 4! Do you want @cheryldragqueen to take home the 👑?



Use #TEAMCHERYL to show your support! #CanadasDragRace 🇨🇦 vs the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/bp8xJtOpPN — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) August 17, 2024

Kennedy Davenport (US)

If you didn’t like me, I wouldn’t even know it! Kennedy has been back on our TV screens after placing as the runner up to All Stars 3 in 2018, and we couldn’t be happier.

The season seven fourth-placer has two wins this season, for improv challenge The Hole and the Roast Battle, making her tied with Lemon. She has, however, also been low (and saved from lipsyncing by the Golden Beaver) twice.

Her #TEAMKENNEDY post has 3.4k likes, but the dancing diva of Texas has 314K Instagram followers.

Kennedy’s storyline has literally just been about how A) good at drag and B) how unbothered the icon is. She’s clocked everyone from Eureka to Miss Fiercalicious, and reminded everyone to have a little gratitude along the way. What a joy she’s been.

Kennedy Davenport (World of Wonder/ Crave)

The dancing diva has crystallized! Do you want @kennedyddoftx to take home the 👑?



Use #TEAMKENNEDY to show your support! #CanadasDragRace 🇨🇦 vs the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/wT4F4atuOU — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) August 17, 2024

Lemon (Canada)

Lemon (World of Wonder/ Crave)

Pucker up, b*tches. If this season’s been anyone’s, it’s been Lemon‘s. The zestie to our bestie first placed fifth in Canada’s Drag Race‘s inaugural season before being UK Vs. The World‘s porkchop (say it with us: robbed).

Lemon has blitzed the competition, never placing below high, and winning two challenges along the way. She ate the premiere girl group challenge, she ate the subsequent three episodes and then she munched (munched) the Snatch Game/ Rusical mashup.

The official #TEAMLEMON post has the most likes (7.5k) and she’s got 322k Instagram followers. Basically, a lot of sourpusses are obsessed with her.

Storyline-wise, Lemon’s been the front-runner, making her a real strong contender for the crown. It would just make sense; but we all saw what happened on All Stars 9.

Pucker up! Do you want @thatbitchlemon to take home the 👑?



Use #TEAMLEMON to show your support! #CanadasDragRace 🇨🇦 vs the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/hAZxrashkr — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) August 17, 2024

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, season two, is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus globally.