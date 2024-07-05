RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Yvie Oddly has spilled the tea on exactly when she realised she wasn’t a fan of season 11 co-star Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

When it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race rivalries, few have been more ferocious than Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s. Yes, in the years since we’ve had Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating, and before them we had Roxxxy Andrews vs. Jinkx Monsoon, but if we’re talking pure, visceral, on-sight beef with each other, Yvie and Silky take the cake.

Though the pair have made up since – and fans would do well to remember that Drag Race is a TV show – Yvie has now revealed where the dislike of Silky started, for her, while appearing on Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s podcast Sibling Rivalry (July 4).

“It was crazy because the world really turned on Silky,” Bob the Drag Queen explained of the All Stars 6 queen’s fan reception on her first go around in 2019.

“Before the first episode, the world was like: ‘Protect her at all costs, she’s amazing, she’s that b***h,’ and then episode one came out and they were like – I think it was when she said: ‘Attitude check!’… that was when America was like: ‘We don’t like you’.”

Laughing, Ms. Yvie Oddly then replied: “Ok! But that is when I was like: ‘I don’t like you’.”

Continuing, Yvie said: “I know I was so f**king petty on that season, always picking at the girls about s**t, but from day one when Silky came in with the most basic b***h s**t in a room full of like basic b***hes, and RuPaul [loved her], I was like: ‘Kill me now, b***h’.

“I was like, this is going to be the longest season, so when it was about to air and America [loved Silky], I was like: ‘F**k’. And then from day one, they saw what I felt! So I have to thank the girls from season 11 for also being shady enough to hate it…”

Yvie Oddly, who appeared on All Stars 7 alongside Monét, recently broke the internet while promoting her memoir All About Yvie: Into the Oddity, by way of posting pole (for the second time).

She has also hinted at ‘grievances‘ aired in a banned All Stars 7 reunion, also hosted by Bob the Drag Queen.

“We did it on our own, because, you know, who’d have guessed, but a bunch of winners secretly had more things to say about the season than was ever shown… I know I would have been the star of the reunion,” she said at the time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 airs on Fridays on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.