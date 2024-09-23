Pop star Chappell Roan has faced criticism after explaining why she has not endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the US presidential election.

Vice-president Harris became the official nominee in August and has endorsements from the likes of Charli XCX (who affectionately called her brat), Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

But she has not yet received a shout-out from “Pink Pony Club” singer Roan, who explained she doesn’t feel “pressured” to add her support to the ticket.

In an interview with The Guardian (and a quote on X/Twitter account Pop Flop), Roan said: “I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things I would want to change.

“So, I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There [are] problems on both sides.”

Chappell Roan on why she hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris:



"I have so many issues with our government in every way… There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides." pic.twitter.com/JrVU3G4Iyr — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) September 21, 2024

“I encourage people to use critical thinking skills, vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

You may like to watch

As the “daughter” of drag queen Sasha Colby, Roan noted that the biggest change in American politics focuses on transgender rights. “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people,” she added.

The first section of Roan’s comments have drawn fire on X, with many pointing out that her link to Colby should ensure vocal support for the Democrats, given the Republican Party’s record on trans rights and drag queens.

“One side wants to ban drag and it’s not Democrats. Hope this helps,” one fan wrote.

Presumably referring to a remark made by Republican candidate, and former president, Donald Trump, another asked: “How are you queer, an ardent defender of the drag community, and somehow a ‘both sides bad’ person?”

Someone else said: “You cannot be part of the House of Colby and have this take. Your mother cannot be a target of oppressive conservative agendas and [you] say you don’t feel pressured. At [the] very least, don’t ‘both sides’ this.”

So some people are saying this is the quote they’re upset about? I regret to inform you that this is also an entirely reasonable and well-articulated opinion! She does not owe anyone her endorsement! pic.twitter.com/gM9zFHOI8a — Matthew Cole (@mattbencole) September 22, 2024

However, others have backed Roan, and encouraged people to read the full interview.

“Conveniently leaving out some pretty important context to get rage engagement, as usual,” one wrote with a screenshot of a separate interview with Rolling Stone magazine in which Roan said: “Right now, it’s more important than ever to use your vote, and do whatever it takes to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

“My ethics and values will always align with that, and that hasn’t changed with a different nominee. I feel lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time when a woman of colour is a presidential nominee.”

Earlier this year, Roan refused to perform at the White House during Pride month, saying: “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

