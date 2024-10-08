Chappell Roan’s crowd at Austin City Limits Music Festival was out of this world

It’s Chappell Roan’s world, and we’re just living in it! The pop superstar drew an impressive crowd at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Festival), and the footage of the audience is out of this world.

The rising star took to the ACL Festival on 6 October after recently coming under fire for not endorsing Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election. A huge hoard of fans flocked to Zilker Park in Austin to see the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker serve a killer dose of vocals and dance moves.

Roan, who has been open about her boundaries with fame, took to the American Express stage at 6.45 pm local time, and drew in an “unprecedented crowd for a non-headliner in a sunset time slot,” according to the American Statesman.

The star drew in an “unprecedented” crowd at the festival. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account for the festival shared drone footage of the crowd, which appeared to be packed out from end to end.

The star wowed the packed-out crowd with renditions of fan-favourite hits like “femininomenon”, “HOT TO GO!” and “Pink Pony Club”. She even made time to cover “Barracuda” by Heart, which she dubbed her “favourite song”, and performed her unreleased track “The Subway”.

Her performance comes after the star sang for the masses at Lollapalooza Chicago in August. Roan was slated to appear on a smaller stage at the festival, but Rolling Stone reported that festival organisers swapped her stage appearance with Kesha’s.

You may like to watch

A spokesperson for the festival later confirmed to USA Today that the crowds garnered in support of the singer “was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen”.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Roan said that the “Praying” singer saw “the stress in her eyes” and offered support to her following her performance. “Kesha was so lovely to me after my Lollapalooza set,” Roan said.

“Because with that huge of a crowd, maybe only five other people there understood what that’s like. Kesha came to talk to me after, and it felt like a big sister was helping me through it,” she told the outlet.