Twilight is being remade… and we’re not entirely sure how to feel about it

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, most people will probably agree that it’s pretty exciting that a Twilight TV series is in the works.

Over a decade since the Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson five-part film series, a reimagining of Twilight is set to offer a new perspective on the vampire world.

Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy romance novels were adapted for the big screen between 2008 and 2012, concluding with the two-part adaptation of Breaking Dawn.

Though the films received mixed critical reviews upon their release (Stewart has since called Twilight “such a gay movie”), the Twilight Saga has become a much-adored cult franchise with a huge fanbase.

However, what has come as a surprise to some people is that the upcoming series is an animated television show, rather than live-action. It’s currently in early development via Lionsgate Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series,” said Vice Chairman of Lionsgate, Michael Burns, during a media conference. “I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”

Sources have also said that author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation, but there’s no word yet on whether this is a writing or consulting credit.

Sinead Daly – who has previously worked on Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond – is said to be attached to the project as a scriptwriter.

The new Twilight remake is an animated TV show. (Summit Entertainment)

Is the Twilight remake an animation?

Yes, the forthcoming Twilight remake is an offshoot of Meyer’s novels, and is set to be an animated TV show.

The original films were live-action as they followed the tumultuous relationship of high-schoolers Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as they navigate their human-vampire romance.

Bella falls for Edward, seemingly attracted to his glittering pale skin and bad-boy vibes, and becomes enamoured with the idea of becoming a vampire.

By using animation, the show will have a wider scope for visual potential when it comes to portraying the vampires, including their glittering skin.

This will be especially important for the iconic “hold on tight spider monkey” scene where Edward piggybacks Bella as he jumps out the window and between the forest trees.

Another iconic character who will definitely benefit from an animated facelift is Bella and Edward’s vampire-human hybrid baby Renesmee.

In the film, Renesmee as a baby was brought to life with some questionable CGI, which has since been memed to oblivion.

The issue is: if the animated series is actually good – rather than camp and kitsch like the movie – how will this affect the franchise as a whole? A cool, slick, streamlined, well-animated and well-told TV series just isn’t quite the same Twilight we LGBTQ+ people have come to know, love and (affectionately) take the p**s out of.

Could Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega be the new Edward and Bella? (Summit Entertainment)

Who is in the Twilight TV series’ cast?

Currently, there is no confirmed cast attached to the Twilight remake. However, rumours surrounding a new Bella and Edward are swirling.

After directing the first Twilight film, Catherine Hardwicke stepped away from the franchise, but she has joined the conversation around further vampire casting.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hardwicke endorsed some high-profile names as alternative Twilight stars.

Hardwicke agreed Saltburn star Jacob Elordi and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega would make a perfect modern-day Edward and Bella in a reboot.

Though Elordi and Ortega are not attached to the TV series, that won’t stop us from dreaming.

There is no word on a release date for the Twilight animated series, but we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.