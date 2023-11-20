Twilight’s Robert Pattinson expecting first baby with Suki Waterhouse

Twilight star Robert Pattinson is getting ready to become a dad now that his partner Suki Waterhouse has officially confirmed that she is pregnant.

The “Good Looking” singer, 31, was playing Corona Capital Festival in Mexico over the weekend when she announced the exciting news.

Waterhouse, who was dressed in a sparkly pink mini dress, silver cowboy boots, sheer glitzy trousers, and a pastel pink feathery jacket, admitted that there was a reason behind her elaborate outfit.

In a video recorded by a fan, she can be heard saying: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.

She then opened her giant feather coat to reveal her baby bump, prompting a rapturous cheer from the adoring crowd.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” the singer joked before beginning her song “Nostalgia.”

Suki Waterhouse has been romantically linked to Robert Pattinson, 37, since 2018, when the two were spotted cozying up to one another in London.

The couple moved in together in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and have been pretty much joined at the hip ever since.

The private couple held off on making their red carpet debut until December 2022 at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show and went on to drop jaws at the 2023 Met Gala with another rare appearance.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson explained that he and Waterhouse had decided to keep their relationship as private as possible because “if you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

He added: “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.”

Waterhouse touched briefly on her relationship with Patterson in her own interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, admitting that she still gets “incredibly excited” when his name pops up on her phone.

“I think he feels the same about me,” she said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating since 2018. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that they never go more than two months without seeing each other, sharing: “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

While most fans were eager to congratulate the expecting parents on social media, it was only a matter of time before the Twilight jokes started rolling in.

“Robert Pattinson has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and name his baby Renesmee,” one tweet read.

“Someone keep Taylor Lautner away from that baby,” warned another.

Expect plenty more where that came from, folks, the Twilight stans haven’t had anything this exciting to talk about since Breaking Dawn Part 2!