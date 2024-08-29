Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World‘s top two finalists, Lemon and Alexis Mateo, have traded friendly blows after the former snatched the crown.

All’s fair in love and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and that extends to its up-north spin-off, Canada’s Drag Race, and its international offering, Canada Vs. The World.

In the recently concluded second season of the Brooke Lynn Hytes-fronted series, Canadian queen Lemon reached the top two alongside Alexis Mateo after beating out fellow finalists Kennedy Davenport and Cheryl.

Just one lipsync later (to “Love Can Move Mountains” by Céline Dion), and the crown was Lemon’s – but after a friendly jab in an interview, it seems like Alexis might be the bitter one.

Speaking to journalist Ricky Cornish about Alexis’ recent jibe about the edit of the final lipsync, Lemon joked that, “If I was 45 and still losing Drag Race, I’d have a lot to say too.”

Alexis initially commented under the video, “She right! lol. But I’m blessed at 45”, but the four-time Drag Race competitor had more to say in a separate post.

i’ve never ever said you were less than amazing!! and i’ve never tried to discredit your success, this was a little joke from a long interview where i said many times how amazing you were! — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) August 28, 2024

“I’m 45 and I still have a career in Drag not just Drag Race (and I’m part of the success of the show) let’s not get sassy cause we know why you won,” she wrote. “Lemon, see you this weekend in Vegas!”

In an attempt to make amends Lemon clarified that she “never ever said [Alexis] was less than amazing” and that the joke was from a “long interview where [she] said many times how amazing” Alexis is.

There doesn’t seem to be any lasting bitterness between the pair though, because Alexis followed up with: “I know it was a joke! Cause I know you smart! But don’t get too comfortable making “jokes” cause the joke will be when I start making my jokes with receipts now the NDA is over!”

She did then add a Spanish phrase which translates to,”The whites are upset with my answer today,” but as we said, all’s fair in love and Drag Race.

Lemon also recently clapped back at Silky Nutmeg Ganache, who implied that the final lipsync was edited in Lemon’s favour.

“Always been a fan of yours, really sad to see someone who’s gotten such hatred from this fandom act just like them,” Lemon said. “Take care and much success to you.”

While Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World may have ended, there’s plenty more to go around, with season six of Drag Race UK starting its engines very soon, and Global All Stars well underway to crown the first ever winner of the International Pavilion in the Hall of Fame.