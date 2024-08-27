Drag Race Belgique winner Alvilda has slammed Global All Stars for supposedly judging queens by ‘American standards’ after her franchise sister was eliminated.

Featuring competitors from 12 Drag Race spin-offs around the, well, globe, Global All Stars is off to a flying start, prompting queens to let loose on their co-stars and the season’s judges, both on and off the screen.

After a double premiere featuring a talent show of six queens each, with Drag Race Down Under finalist Kween Kong and flagship franchise favourite Alyssa Edwards tying for the win in episode one, and Drag Race Sverige‘s Vanity Vain triumphing in episode two, queens started getting the boot with a spy-themed ball in episode three.

The ‘pork chop’ of Global All Stars was announced as Athena Likis after losing the lipsync to Drag Race France finalist Soa De Muse.

Athena, who placed as a runner up in Drag Race Belgique‘s inaugural season in 2023, was told by RuPaul during critiques that her Werk Room-designed look did not “feminise” her body enough, and wasn’t “up to par… compared to some of the other garments.”

Enter Drag Race Belgique‘s second winner, Alvilda, to give RuPaul a piece of her mind via her Instagram page.

“What’s the point of having a GLOBAL All Stars season if you are going to judge every drag artists [sic] by American standards?” she wrote. “Feels not correct to me.”

(@_alvilda/ Instagram)

Continuing, she wrote: “So all the love to my androgynous, freaks, monsters queers drag artists! YOUR DRAG IS VALID.”

Alvilda then sent her love to Athena, calling her “the brightest star.”

Athena replied to the post, writing: “Sisterhood is very important.”

The first-out queen also replied to a fan who wrote: “I refuse to believe [Athena] got eliminated for this,” saying: “Mood.”

Next week, the queens are set to form global girl groups as the competition heats up and more queens get the chop.

Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

