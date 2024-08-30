Chappell Roan cancels two Midwest Princess Tour shows: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Chappell Roan has cancelled two of her The Midwest Princess Tour shows, telling fans: “I’m heartbroken.”

The “Pink Pony Club” star is about to launch the Europe leg of her ongoing The Midwest Princess Tour following her record-breaking previous appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024, which reportedly saw her draw the biggest crowd ever at the event.

However, the “Good Luck, Babe!” hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) on 29 August to announce that two of her upcoming tour stops in Paris, France, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands would no longer be going ahead. Meanwhile, her Berlin, Germany, date was rescheduled.

The cancelled shows were originally scheduled for 3 and 4 September, respectively, while Berlin was originally scheduled for 31 August.

“Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed.

“I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. thank you for understanding,” Roan concluded.

You may like to watch

Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed 🙁 I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/nlEL2YhB2X — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 29, 2024

The star went on to confirm that ticket holders for the Paris and Amsterdam shows would receive refunds “from point of purchase”. Meanwhile, Berlin ticket holders would “automatically” be transferred to the new show date on 23 September.

While Roan did not cite the “conflicts” she’ll be attending instead of her pre-arranged shows, Roan is set to make her performance debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she is nominated for two categories, including Best New Artist. The award show is taking place on 11 September.

Her upcoming 13 September Manchester show date is still going ahead as normal.

Her show cancellations come after Roan set boundaries for her fans, where she told her followers that she doesn’t “give a f***” if people think her boundaries are “selfish”.

“I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to. Whenever you see a celebrity, I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish for me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird.”