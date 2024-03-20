Lollapalooza announces 2024 lineup, dates and ticket details

Lollapalooza has announced details of its lineup and tickets for the 2024 edition – and this is everything you need to know.

The festival will take place at Grant Park in Chicago, IL from 1-4 August with some of the biggest names in music.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale from 12pm CT on 21 March via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that this year’s Lollapalooza will be headlined by SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future and Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

Other names featured on the lineup include Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Conan Gray, Deftones, Zedd, Laufey and Dominic Fike.

The likes of Kesha, Victoria Monét, Jungle, Raye, Ethel Cain, The Last Dinner Party, Kevin Abstract, The Japanese House and Romy will also perform across the weekend.

While the day splits for this year’s Lollapalooza will be confirmed in the coming months.

You can check out Lollapalooza ticket details, including presale info and the full lineup so far below.

How to get Lollapalooza 2024 tickets

They go on general sale at 12pm CT on 21 March via Ticketmaster.

You can sign up for a presale passcode at lollapalooza.com using a US mobile number. This will give you access to four-day tickets at “the lowest price” ahead of the general sale.

You’ll be sent details on how to access the presale, which takes place from 10am-12pm CT on 21 March.

They’ve also confirmed that single day tickets and two-day bundles “will be available to purchase at a later date”.

Who’s on the lineup?

This is the confirmed lineup for 2024, with headline sets from the likes of SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182, Hozier, Stray Kids and The Killers.