Katy Perry has been selected to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs, despite the music video for her new single “Lifetimes” being under investigation for possible environmental damage.

The internet hasn’t had the most glowing reviews for the “Teenage Dream” superstar following the release of her recent single “Woman’s World”, which received criticism for its on-the-nose feminist lyrics and having Dr. Luke credited as a producer.

Meanwhile, her follow-up track “Lifetimes” sent the star into hot water over her music video for the song. Despite facing backlash over filming her latest music video in an area requiring authorisation, the 39-year-old will be honoured at the awards show with MTV’s most prestigious award on 11 September.

The star will also be performing a medley of her biggest songs at the event, including “Dark Horse”, “Firework”, “California Gurls” and “Roar”.

Other performers honoured with the same award in previous years include Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, David Bowie, George Michael, Janet Jackson, and more.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for Paramount, said via a statement: “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon.

“With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages.

“Katy’s prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands recently stated via a press statement that the production company behind the video for “Lifetimes” didn’t obtain proper authorisation to film at Ses Salines Natural Park, Ibiza.

According to the press release, authorities are now investigating the possibility that the “Lifetimes” video, directed by Stillz, caused environmental damage to the beach.

The release indicates that “preliminary investigation actions have been initiated”, but that while the filming of Katy Perry’s new single was not “a crime against the environment,” it was an infringement in the ecologically sensitive environment.

Perry herself has not commented on the investigation.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place on 11 September, starting at 8 pm ET (midnight in the UK, or 10 am in Australia) on MTV.