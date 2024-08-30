RuPaul Charles has shared his “male drag closet” – a ginormous converted two-bedroom room which would, quite frankly, give Hannah Montana’s closet a run for its money.

There are few things which would have made Millennials happier than having Hannah Montana’s closet in real life. It appears that RuPaul’s “male drag closet” might be a close contender.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host took to TikTok on 29 August to show his fashion-loving fans a glimpse at the impressive purpose-built room. “Okay, here it is. The male drag closet. You’ve been asking to see it, and I’m going to show it to you,” the drag artist began.

The impressive room is more like a boutique store, fit with ceiling-height free-standing wardrobes, a central dresser, a larger-than-life chandelier, and large windows to light the room.

Designed by celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the dressing room draws inspiration from old Hollywood glamour and serves as a mini museum for some of RuPaul’s most iconic looks.

The Emmy award-winner showcased the array of bold suits in every colour of the rainbow – colour coordinated, of course – which are “primarily the suits that I wear on television”.

“Now, how many suits are in here? I have no idea,” the Allstora co-founder told his viewers. We’re guessing a lot. “Probably the oldest suit I have in here is possibly 30 years old. I have a lot of stuff, you know?”

As for shoes, handbags and accessories, they’re all displayed in separate cabinets which pair matching looks together. RuPaul’s iconic hats and scarves are also displayed within the section.

“A lot of this stuff I have never worn,” he admitted. “But I want to keep it, and I want it to be here. I will eventually wear it… I love clothes!”

The star went on to credit his love of fashion from his mother, Ernestine “Toni” Charles. “[She] was very silhouette conscious.”

While the performer struggled to pick a favourite suit, his pink and white paisley jacket by Klein Epstein Parker deserved a special mention due to the message inside.



Behind the lapel was embroidered, “Born naked,” while the inside of the jacket read, “And the rest is drag.”