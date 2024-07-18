Drag Race Global All Stars queen shares reason for ‘basic’ promo look

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars contestant Kween Kong has explained the iconic story behind her Olympic-themed promo look, and why the bottom is more “basic” than the top.

Drag Race Down Under finalist Kween Kong is headed to the Global All Stars stage as part of the 12-strong cast of queens from across the Ru-niverse, all ready to battle it out in front of Mama Ru, as revealed in Monday’s cast reveal.

Once the Olympic-themed shots dropped, fans showered the assembled glamazons with love, but Kween Kong herself has already started spilling some behind-the-scenes tea on her outfit, and, posting the lewk to her X account, explained why the bottom half of the Polynesian goddess getup wasn’t quite as elaborate as the corset, glove and cape.

Before we go on, we’d like to say that while Kween Kong calls the look “basic”, we certainly don’t think that’s the truth, Ellen. It tens across the board from us.

“Yes, the bottom of my promo was basic,” she wrote, before revealing that she had some “epic boots made in the same vein as the other elements. The reason why the boots weren’t included in the final shot, she continued, was that, “when we shot the promo, Auntie couldn’t fit them… smh!”

And the Down Under diva was quick to reveal the saboteur-in-chief. “Kit Kats need to be banned from the snack table at Drag Race,” she insisted.

Kong joins Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK), Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany) and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge) in one of the most instantly legendary casts in Drag Race herstory.

The spin-off is the first of its kind, and differs from vs. The World seasons because each franchise is represented by only one queen.

Global All Stars will be available on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, on 16 August.