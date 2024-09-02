If Jojo Siwa was given a wish a few months ago, she’d have used it to have “never effed around”. Now, she’d be using it to secure her place as Poland’s Eurovision entrant.

Yes, really. In a crossover that is both startling yet makes complete sense, “Karma” singer and child star Jojo Siwa has confirmed that she is in talks with Eurovision bosses to potentially represent Poland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

Speaking in a TikTok video over the weekend (1 September), the former Dance Moms star revealed that she was getting ready to catch a flight to Poland.

“Long story short, in the last couple of weeks, my song, ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’s Today’ has been blowing up in Poland,” she began in the video.

“Funnily enough I actually happen to be Polish. That’s a massive part of my family, part of my ancestry. So I’ve been able to have a lot of fun with this.”

You may like to watch

She went on to say that she was catching a flight to the eastern European country with her mother, and she was “stoked” to be in the country without any “true obligations”.

However, she teased that she would have to return to the country in the near future “and have some obligations” – including some obligations potentially related to the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Somebody asked if I was gonna do it on Eurovision because [the song] was going viral in Poland. I initially jokingly replied to the comment saying ‘Yes’, but now it’s actually become a real conversation,” she revealed.

“Eurovision’s into it. We’re talking with the people in Poland because each country essentially decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country.

“We have been talking with everybody, obviously there’s a lot that goes into it, there’s a lot of logistics.”

PinkNews has contacted the team behind the Eurovision Song Contest for comment.

Siwa said that one major hiccup that could prevent her from taking part is that she is “committed” to a “project” that is set to take place around the same time as Eurovision.

Typically, Eurovision acts are announced in the early months of the new year, with each artist going on to spend months doing promotion and rehearsals for the contest, which airs on TV in May.

“I might be able to make both work if Poland wants me to do it. If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there. I will make it happen, 1000 per cent,” she promised.

Sadly, it’s unlikely that we’ll be hearing Siwa’s now legendary “gay pop” song “Karma” on the Eurovision stage, as each year’s song entrant has to have been released after 1 September the previous year.

That hasn’t deterred Siwa though, as she rounded off her video by telling her fans: “I did come up with an idea for a song which I 100 per cent would do. I can’t wait.”

Siwa would arguably fit the Eurovision bill perfectly, considering the contest famously favours the world’s more chaotic performers.

Plus, the contest has a strong history of supporting LGBTQ+ performers, with this year’s winner Nemo being the first non-binary star to ever win Eurovision.

Jojo Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community back in 2021, and has since clarified that she identifies as a lesbian.

