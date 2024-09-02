Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is facing a backlash from the Barbz for allegedly using an anti-gay slur.

Petty appeared on Minaj’s TikTok Live on Friday (30 August) where the rapper was talking about not letting “anybody or anything steal” one’s joy.

He agreed, responding: “That’s right, especially little f*****s and f**k boys”.

The Barbz, the name given to devoted Minaj fans, were quick to call out his comments, taking to X/Twitter to condemn him, with some even criticising his wife for not reacting.

“I hate this man’s face,” one person wrote.

NICKI’S FACE AFTER KENNETH SAID THE F SLUR😭 pic.twitter.com/F5VEk6IWo8 — 💸💸 (@onikafragrances) August 30, 2024

Another said: “Barbs ain’t gone check him though”, while someone else wrote: “Kenneth Petty says the F slur while on live with Nicki Minaj and she does nothing.”

Barbs ain’t gone check him though 🤣 — ✨Kressy Sah-ez✨ (@IntrovertedGems) August 30, 2024

When her fans are part of the community and she ok with this — BeholdMe Tuh! (@cion_nedes) August 30, 2024

But another fan claimed that Petty had said “heinous” not the slurs, while others claimed the Barbz weren’t annoyed because they aren’t “snowflakes.”

Kenneth Petty did not say the F word on Nicki’s live, he said “Heinous” and here is a video of me repeating it constantly for yall deaf ears to hopefully hear it well🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/4BOs2dWWoE — Kaito (@YOUMYSONBISH) September 1, 2024

“Fans are pissed” which fans? The barbz aren’t snowflakes — FTCU! (@ReinaZolanski) September 1, 2024

Petty, a registered sex offender, married Minaj in 2019. Their son, who the Pink Friday hit-maker calls “Papa Bear”, was born the following year.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He spent four years in a New York prison. In July 2022, he was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Last September, he was ordered to serve 120 days of home detention for violating the terms of his probation, after he appeared to threaten rapper Offset on social media.