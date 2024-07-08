Rapper Nicki Minaj has canceled a performance at Saga Festival in Romania, citing ‘safety concerns’.

The “Starships” rapper had been due to perform at the festival in Bucharest on Sunday (7 July), but pulled out just hours before via a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area,” she wrote.

Minaj, who has recently finished the first leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, continued: “I look forward to seeing you all at another time,” adding that her family and safety is a priority.

“As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing.

“I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

Minaj added that she is “very excited” for Wireless Festival in London this Friday (July 12), which she is also due to headline.

Back in May, Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam, forcing her to cancel her show in the city at the Ziggo Dome.

The 41-year-old star allegedly attempted to take “soft drugs” out of the country, and also canceled a gig in Manchester that same evening. After paying a fine of 350 euros (£300), she was allowed to fly to the UK.

A rescheduled date for her Amsterdam show (June 2) was later fully cancelled.

Minaj livestreamed her arrest, and according to Sky News, claimed the drugs found in her luggage did not belong to her. She later claimed she had been treated differently due to her race.

A spokesman for the Netherlands’ military police – who deal with all airport incidents – told the publication that Minaj’s arrest was “normal procedure when somebody is trying to pass border control with drugs in their luggage”.

Minaj will perform 22 more arena shows for the Pink Friday 2 tour, beginning in September.