TV presenter Rylan Clark has left fans confused and amused in equal measure after announcing that his own airline, “Air Rylan”, will be welcoming passengers soon.

Clark, whose hit travel BBC series with Rob Rinder recently landed a second season, took his Instagram followers by surprise when he announced that he’s “launching” his own airline.

The former X Factor star took to the platform to share a reel, which he captioned: “It’s happening… I’ve got my own airline! Air Rylan is welcoming passengers very soon”.

In the clip, he tells viewers: “So, guys, I have been teasing you a little bit saying that I’ve got something to tell you. Well, I can tell you that I’ve gone and got my own airline.

“I’m very excited, it’s called Air Rylan, it’s not called RylanAir because of copyright reasons, I’m sure you’re aware people might pipe up.”

He continued: “It’s something I’ve always wanted – it is landing very, very soon and I can’t wait to have my first passengers on board and you’re welcome along for the ride. So keep an eye out and I hope you enjoy flying Air Rylan.”

You may like to watch

Multiple comments under the announcement beg Clark to confirm if the news relates to a working airline or a TV show, which would make more sense considering his career as a TV presenter.

“Is this a TV show or the real deal?” One person asked, another wrote, “anyone else confused!!?”

Others speculated that the news could relate to his very own chat show, while someone else quipped, “is the 2nd September the new 1st April”.

Prior to the clip Clark posted what looks to be an advert for Air Rylan, showing the “airline’s” branding on various items. One person commented on the post to share that “whatever this is it already looks bloody brilliant”.