Chappell Roan has had the best response to someone calling out “new pop girlies” online for allegedly using the word gay “for clout”, and her fans are living for it.

The queer singer-songwriter took to Instagram on 3 September to share the tweet—the username of which Roan scrubbed out—which read: “Anybody else noticed that these new pop girlies are using the word gay in nearly all their songs for clout? It’s getting boring.”

While the anonymous social media user did not name the Midwest Princess Tour performer in the social post, Roan de-railed the seemingly homophobic post.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer shared the tweet to her Instagram story and simply responded: “I laughed so hard at this.”

Chappell Roan responded to the tweet on her Instagram story. (@chappellroan/Instagram)

Chappell Roan’s fans reshared the story and celebrated the way she’d taken the troll to task. One person wrote: “Chappell Roan’s reaction is everything! She’s unbothered and unapologetic, and we love it.”

The queer icon made major waves earlier this year after delivering a gloriously sapphic performance at Coachella. She quickly cemented herself as “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” and earned shout-outs from the likes of Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, and Adele.

Much of Roan’s music is unabashedly queer and resonates with LGBTQ+ fans for its explicit lyrics on issues that the community often navigate, like fighting for acceptance, finding your place in the world, and queer joy and love.

The success of her music has earned Roan the record for the biggest crowd ever at Lollapalooza Chicago, as well as surging demand for her tour.

Other “new pop girlies” include out lesbian singer and actress Reneé Rapp, sapphic icon Billie Eilish, as well as out bisexual singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, to name but a few.

Some of Rapp’s iconic lyrics include “Can a gay girl get an ‘amen’?”, while Eilish has an entire song on her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft dedicated to oral sex with a woman.

Meanwhile, Monét’s 2019 track Monopoly featuring Ariana Grande features the lyrics, “I swerve both ways, dichotomy / I like women and men”.

As the star said, “music has been a playground for sexuality”, and why shouldn’t it be? After all, music is an extension of an artist’s self-expression and identity.