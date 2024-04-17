Australian pop star Troye Sivan is seemingly on his way to save the summer for the second year in a row, as he’s teasing a sweaty collaboration with Charli XCX.

Last year saw 28-year-old king of twinks Sivan return after long musical hiatus with the release of summer smash “Rush”, accompanied by the horniest music video of 2023.

In the months that followed, he staked his claim for the title of queerest pop star on the planet, after getting dragged up and giving fellow singer Ross Lynch a lap dance in the music video for single “One Of Your Girls”.

Now, as he gears up to head out on his global Something To Give Each Other tour, it appears he’s back, back, back again.

Yesterday (16 April), Sivan and British pop star and mega LGBTQ+ ally Charli XCX both posted a pair of matching graphics on Instagram, one featuring a man’s sweat-soaked t-shirt and exposed midriff, and the other showcasing a very clammy back.

The overlaid text simply reads: “Sweat. Troye Sivan. Charli XCX.”

Fans have come to the fairly reasonable conclusion that Sivan and XCX will be coming together to maximise their joint slay via the medium of a new song entitled “Sweat”.

It’s a particularly smart guess considering the duo have previously teamed up twice before, on 2018’s “1999” and 2019’s “2099” for XCX’s album, Charli.

While neither pop behemoth has offered any further details about the upcoming collaboration, fans were very quick to declare that the project will brighten the days ahead for gays everywhere.

“Oh the gays are winning the summer,” one social media user commented, as another declared: “Hot gay summer is happening!”

“I know this song sounds like making out with a stranger in public at a club and I’m here for it,” guessed a third.

A fourth overexcited fan demanded clarity from Sivan, writing: “STOP PLAYING TWINKKKK DONT EDGE MEE.”

Though Sivan was the orchestrator of 2023’s hot gay summer, it seems Charli XCX will take the baton this year, as her new album Brat is due for release on 7 June.

Big queer music stans can also expect some pretty stellar new releases in the coming months from LGBTQ+ stars and allies including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Anitta, Pet Shop Boys, Sia and Becky Hill.

Whew, the queers truly are winning this summer.