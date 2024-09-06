An image of Meryl Streep when she was younger have been circulating alongside one of Sabrina Carpenter – leading some people to believe the two are related.

Posts on X/Twitter and Threads are comparing a photo of Streep in the 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her, which incidentally is referred to in Carpenter’s Taste music video, and a screenshot from the former Disney star’s interview on French TV show Quotidien, as “proof” that they share a familial connection.

The post was captioned with: “People not knowing Sabrina Carpenter and Meryl Streep are related is so funny to me, they literally look so similar.”

The photos, both zoomed in close, show the veteran actress and young pop superstar with similar long, blonde hair, pink cheeks, identical noses, and blue eyes.

But the X user was quickly at the mercy of the Community Notes – a function that allows people to add additional context to a post – which said: “There is no proof Meryl Streep and Sabrina Carpenter are related.”

Fans commented underneath that a simple Google search will reveal the truth, but agreed that they “really do like they could be related”, even though they aren’t.

However, Carpenter is related to another Hollywood heavyweight: actress Nancy Cartwright is her aunt.

Cartwright is the long-time voice of mischief-maker Bart in The Simpsons, and has appeared in Twilight Zone: The Movie, the 1998 version of Godzilla, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and 24 as well as voicing characters in Rugrats, Kim Possible and My Little Pony.

Clearly, despite any family ties, Carpenter is a fan of Streep considering she used Death Becomes Her as reference points for an hilarious and gory music video alongside Jenna Ortega.

