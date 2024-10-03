Amanda Seyfried has addressed the fan suggestion that Sabrina Carpenter should be cast as her daughter in Mamma Mia! 3, saying: “I’ll make it happen.”

The Emmy award-winner spoke on ABC News, where she was asked about a third instalment in the ABBA-music-inspired films. While the Mean Girls star said that “everybody says it’s going to happen”, Seyfried is yet to see a script herself.

Reporter Will Ganss mentioned that the 25-year-old hitmaker had been singing the titular track “Mamma Mia” during some of her Short ‘N Sweet Tour stops as part of her secret set.

“Because we know age is sort of a forgettable construct in the MMCU, the Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe. So people are saying, could Sabrina play Sophie’s daughter?” Ganss asked the 38-year-old.

To this, she responded hesitantly: “Technically, she could.” The reporter then noted that Cher and Meryl Streep’s characters played a mother-daughter duo in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, although they were just three years apart.

“You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter,” The Jennifer’s Body star said. “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be… I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine…I’m a big fan.”

Streep previously issued an update to fans of the franchise, telling Deadline: “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.

“Of course, I want to do it. I think folks love it,” she added.

Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya in the duology, also told The Hollywood Reporter that she already has an idea of the plot for the third film: “I was in London with [producer] Judy Craymer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen.

“That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together.”