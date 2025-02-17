Meryl Streep and Pedro Pascal were among the star-studded line-up for SNL50, a three-and-a-half-hour special celebrating 50 years of skit show Saturday Night Live, with the pair engaging in some flirty banter during one sketch.

Barbie star and long-time SNL performer Kate McKinnon reprised her role as the hilariously debauched Miss Rafferty in the recurring “Close Encounters” sketch, which details different characters’ experiences of being abducted by aliens.

Fargo star Jon Hamm joined SNL comic Aidy Bryant as the military interrogators for the skit, which is set at the US Department of Defence headquarters, The Pentagon.

The Last of Us legend Pedro Pascal and True Detective star Woody Harrelson adopted the role of intellectually-challenged abductees, who joined Miss Rafferty in having to convince the defence officials that they were, indeed, abducted by aliens.

McKinnon carried the sketch with an elaborate description of her character’s pubic area, delivering in deadpan: “My poke bowl and my smokey hole are out. Pubicly speaking, nature has reclaimed the earth. Last time I had a Brazilian down there it was 2002. His name was Diego and he got strepthroat.

“Who mows the lawn in winter, am I right?”

Half way through the skit, The Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl Streep arrives to a round of applause. She plays Miss Rafferty’s mother, also named Miss Rafferty, who begins her bit by saying she was late as her “number one” in the bathroom turned into a “number three”.

thank you #snl50 for giving us meryl streep flirting with pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/nVS0RIEitK — tala (@olirettas) February 17, 2025

Streep explains of her alien abduction that she has “always attracted the freaks” with her “Into The Woods situation” downstairs, with Harrelson’s character dubbing her as a “mega MILF”.

Towards the end of the eight-minute sketch, Streep and Pascal’s characters take a liking to each other, with Pascal saying: “Wow, you are a good mother.”

“Well, a good mother can also be a baaaaad girl,” Streep quips in response, her leg balancing over the arm of the chair she’s sat on. “What’s your name, mustache?”

Elsewhere during the SNL50 special, Pascal played the role of gay brother to Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) in the new, popular bachelor and bachelorette sketch, this time named “Vow Renewal”.

Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter also appeared in the anniversary edition of the skit, which first appeared on SNL as the “Bridesmaids Speech” sketch back in late 2024.

Then host Ariana Grande appeared in the bit, singing a version if Carpenter’s mammoth hit, “Espresso”.

