Olly Murs announces UK arena tour dates for 2025

Olly Murs has announced details of a 15th anniversary tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline shows across the UK in 2025 as part of the celebration, which marks his 15 years in music.

Fans can get their hands on Olly Murs tickets from 10am on 13 September via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 24 April in Plymouth and head to the likes of Brighton, Hull, Glasgow, Newcastle and Nottingham.

He will also headline shows in Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham before finishing up in London on 17 May.

Announcing the tour he said: “Next year I’m Celebrating 15 unbelievable years by going on tour!! Doing what I love best will be truly special.

“It’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait!!” as well as confirming he’d be joined by support act, Blue across the run.

Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits from across his 15 year career, including number ones “Heart Skips a Beat”, “Dance with Me Tonight” and “Troublemaker”.

After finishing in second on The X Factor, the singer has released seven studio albums since 2010, with five of those reaching the top spot on the UK Albums Chart.

Ahead of Olly Murs tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Olly Murs tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 13 September via Ticketmaster.

A fan presale takes place from 10am on 11 September. Fans can sign up via the singer’s official website and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Tickets are confirmed to be priced from £42.30 plus fees.

You can check out the full tour listing below.