Angela Bassett has won her first-ever Emmy at the Emmy Awards 2024 after a 38-year-long career. After winning the award, she told fans: “It feels really good to hold this in my hands.”

The 66-year-old, who has achieved nine Emmy nods during her impressive career, finally took home an Emmy Award for best narrator at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on 7 September. Bassett was awarded for her work in Queens, a National Geographic docuseries on matriarchies and women leaders around the world.

Taking to Instagram following her win, she told fans: “My very first #Emmy. It feels really good to hold this in my hands. Thank you to the @televisionacad for recognizing me and the extraordinary story that the #Queens docu-series tells.

The Black Panther actress continued, harking back to her stellar career: “So much of my life is spent on camera telling stories, that when I have the opportunity to step back and allow these majestic, powerful creatures to be the centre of our attention, I am honoured to be their voice.

“Thank you to @natgeotv, @Wildstarfilms, and the incredible directors, ALL WOMEN, who lent their brilliant talent to bring QUEENS to the screen. I share this award with you.”

The American Horror Story star accepted her first Academy Award, an honorary award, in January this year after failing to be awarded Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards 2023.

Recalling the shocking snub, Bassett said she felt “supreme disappointment” when she didn’t win for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“It was, of course, a supreme disappointment. And disappointment is human. I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being… [I was gracious] for myself and my children who were there with me,” the star admitted after the event.

“There are going to be these moments of disappointment. But how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party.”