All the LGBTQ+ stars, including Chappell Roan, confirmed for the MTV VMAs so far

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are just around the corner, and the star-studded event promises to be a memorable night with live performances from LGBTQ+ stars such lesbian songstress Chappell Roan and bisexual pop star Halsey.

Here is everything you need to know.

Sabrina Carpenter has seven VMA nominations. (Dana Jacobs/Getty)

When are the 2024 VMAs?

This year’s event takes place on Thursday (12 September), starting at 1am UK time.

In a change from last year, it will be staged at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island – the home of the New York Islanders ice hockey team.

Anitta is up for three awards. (Pedro Vilela/Getty)

Who is performing at the VMAS?

Some of the most exciting music LGBTQ+ talent will be taking to the stage with first-time nominee Chappell Roan expected to perform. She is up for four major categories: best new artist, best trending video, MTV push performance of the year and song of the summer.

Bisexual superstar Megan Thee Stallion, a host and nominee, are also on the list of performers’ names released by MTV. Halsey, who is also bi, will play a song from their upcoming fifth album.

Continuing the bi-supremacy of this year’s event, bisexual Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta has earned three nominations while Grammy-Award-winning bisexual artist Victoria Monét has garnered two nods.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Rauw Alejandro, LL Cool J, Karol G, GloRilla, Benson Boone, and Lisa will also be performing live at the ceremony. As will Sabrina Carpenter (who has seven nominations). Lenny Kravitz will make his comeback to the presentations, performing live at the awards for the first time in 25 years.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations and has the potential to break her own record by becoming the first star to win video of the year five times.

Victoria Monét could win three coveted VMAs. (Michael Hickey/Getty)

Why were the 2024 VMAS postponed?

This year’s VMAS have been postponed by two days to avoid clashing with the US presidential debate.

Vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday (10 September) with the election now just two months away.

Chappell Roan has been nominated in four categories. (Dana Jacobs/WireImage)

Where to watch the VMAS

You can watch in the UK on MTV, Paramount+ or Pluto TV.

Voting is still open on MTV’s website, vote.mtv.com, where you can register support for your favourite artists across the gender-neutral categories until Thursday.

