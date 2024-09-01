No, Sabrina Carpenter is not dating Jenna Ortega

After a sensational kiss between pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in Carpenter’s new music video, people have been speculating on whether the two are dating.

In the music video for ‘Taste’, a new song from Carpenter’s album Short N’ Sweet, the two women are pictured fighting over a boyfriend, played by actor Rohan Campbell.

The video then features “explicit content” and “graphic violence” as Carpenter takes a machete to go after Ortega – who is her ex’s new girlfriend – according to the lyrics.

“I heard you’re back together // And if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you,” she sings.

The video then sees Ortega and Carpenter going after each other in increasingly hilarious and gory ways, using a shotgun, a knife, a VooDoo doll, and many other methods to try to hurt each other and be the last woman standing.

Then Ortega and Carpenter lock lips with each other as the video shows Ortega kissing her boyfriend, Campbell, and then all of sudden finding herself kissing Carpenter instead.

The ‘Taste’ music video was extremely well received, with many people praising the kiss between Ortega and Carpenter in particular. But this has led to rumours that Carpenter and Ortega might secretly be dating – after all, you can’t fake that kind of chemistry right?

Well, Ortega is an actress and Carpenter made her name acting on Disney Channel shows before branching out into music so, maybe you can, because there is no evidence whatsoever that the two woman are dating – or that they’re even interested in women.

Carpenter was previously linked to Joshua Bassett and rumoured to be dating Shawn Mendes – which is who fans think ‘Taste’ is about – and is currently dating Saltburn and The Banshees of Inishirin star Barry Keoghan.

Ortega is not confirmed to be dating anyone right now and recently said that while she would try to keep her romantic relationships private, she is currently unattached.

She previously said that she is “too obsessed” with her work and that “the idea of relationships” stresses her out.

Ortega has been linked to many male celebrities romantically, though she told the Just Between Us podcast that she dated “none of” the men the internet claims she had.

There were also recent claims suggesting that Ortega was “in a serious relationship” with Johnny Depp.

Depp and Ortega have both worked with director Tim Burton but Ortega recently said she doesn’t know Depp and they are definitely not dating.

While Ortega and Carpenter are probably, definitely not dating, they seem to be very supportive of each other. During the premiere of her new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega said she thought that Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet is “beautiful, wonderful, amazing”.

“She’s incredible,” the actress added.